Two Hong Kong players handed life ban by ICC for breaching Anti-Corruption Code

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:47 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 26 (ANI): Hong Kong players Irfan Ahmed and Nadeem Ahmed were handed a life ban on Monday for breaching the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption Code in matches between 2014 and 2016.
Teammate Haseeb Amjad received a five-year ban after the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found them guilty.
The Tribunal "heard evidence that all three players fixed or contrived to fix matches, failed, for reward, to perform and failed to disclose approaches to fix during a number of international fixtures across a two-year period".
Irfan Ahmed was found guilty of nine offences under the Code while Nadeem Ahmed on three. Haseeb Amjad was pronounced guilty on three charges.
Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager, ACU, said, "This has been a long and complex investigation which has uncovered systematic attempts to influence moments in matches by experienced international cricketers over a period of time. Their conduct was premeditated and sophisticated and each of the Ahmed brothers sought to corrupt others."
He said, "The severity of the offences is reflected in the sanctions and I hope will deter other players from taking this path and demonstrate to cricket fans around the world our commitment to a corruption-free sport." (ANI)

