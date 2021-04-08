Two Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League series rescheduled

Dubai [UAE], April 8 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that the two remaining series of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A have been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

The Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A, which forms part of the qualifying pathway to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, was scheduled to see the remaining 30 List A matches played in the final two series of the competition.

Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, and Vanuatu were due to play the second series in Canada between August 15 and 28 and the third series in Malaysia in 2022. The Malaysia event has been brought forward to November/December 2021 and the Canada series pushed back to July/August 2022.



The decision to reschedule both series was taken due to ongoing restrictions and suspension of sporting activities as part of the ICC's comprehensive contingency planning of COVID-19. Following extensive consultation with Members, relevant government, and public health authorities, it was decided the best opportunity for countries to host and for qualification to be determined on the field of play was to reschedule.

Canada currently leads Singapore on net run-rate with both teams on eight points in the standings. The top team at the culmination of the competition will secure one of the six places in the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off to be held in 2023, alongside the table topper in Challenge League B and the bottom four teams in the Men's CWC League 2.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: "We have been actively working on contingency planning with participating Members across all ICC World Cup pathways and as a result have rescheduled two more events.

"The two Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A series have been moved to provide Members with the best possible chance of hosting in line with current COVID-19 guidance and restrictions within their country. Our collective aim is to give all ICC pathway events the best possible chance of being played and for qualification to be determined on the field of play.

"We will continue to monitor and assess all events across our pathway structures with the ICC's priority continuing to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, and fans." (ANI)

