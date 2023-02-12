Two opposing groups within Baroda Cricket Association bury hatchet ahead of elections on February 26

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 12 (ANI): Maharaja Samarjit Singh Gaekwad and Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) president Pranav Amin, the leaders of two fighting groups within the board namely 'Royal Group' and 'Revival Group' respectively, on Saturday announced that they have joined forces and the latter will be the board's face for president in the upcoming elections which will take place on February 26.

BCA, which has produced international cricketers like Anshuman Gaekwad, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, Hardik and Kunal Pandya could not make much progress in domestic cricket for the last few years. It last reached the knockout stage of the prestigious Ranji Trophy back in 2012-13 and has not reached the knockouts ever since that time. A reason for it was groupism. There were disputes between the 'Royal Group', led by Maharaja Samarjit Gaekwad of Vadodara and the 'Revival Group' led by the son of former IPL commissioner Chirayu Amin and MD of Alembic Group, Pranav Amin.

Due to disputes between these two groups, BCA could not even build its own stadium and work on it was affected adversely.



But in a joint press conference held on Saturday, the leaders of both groups met and announced reconciliation between both groups for the sake of BCA, the game of cricket and cricketers that the board aims to develop. It was also announced that Pranav will be the board's face for president in the upcoming BCA elections.

Pranav Amin said to the media after the conference, "I have been in talks with Samarjit for three years regarding the progress of Baroda cricket. We have joined forces for sake of cricket and cricketers. We want to ensure more work is put on a grassroot level. The stadium is going to be completed as well. We want to ensure that ground, coaches and facilities are available for all."

Samarjit also echoed Pranav's sentiments, saying, "I think if the association is to progress, we need to come together. Cricket suffers due to conflict, though conflicts happen in an association. Elections will be held, it is a democratic setup and after these elections, differences should be kept aside and work should be done for progress.

As per the website of BCA, the election will be held for posts of President, Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, Treasurer Apex Council Members (5 posts), Ground & Infrastructure Committee (7 posts), Finance Committee (7 posts), Press & Publicity Committee - (7 posts). Each of the elected members will have a term of three years in the office. (ANI)

