Two unconfirmed COVID-19 positive results in England's touring party, says CSA

Cape Town [South Africa], December 6 (ANI): Minutes after cancelling the first ODI against England, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday confirmed that two members of England's touring party have returned with unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19.

The first ODI between England and South Africa was cancelled on Sunday as two hotel staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The medical advice was given to both CSA and ECB that the match cannot take place.

"The decision was taken after two hotel staff members testing positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, the England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening. Following the test results, two members of the England touring party have returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19. The players and management are now self-isolating in their rooms until further advice from the medical teams," the CSA said in an official statement.



A decision on the remaining matches in the series will be taken once the results of the tests are ratified independently by medical experts.

"CSA is doing everything in our power to ensure that our top priority, which is the health, safety and welfare of players, support staff, and all involved in this series is safeguarded. With that in mind, we have made the joint decision to cancel today's match. We are deeply regretful of this situation given the amount of time and energy that has been put in place to host a successful tour. We will continue to give the England team all the support that they need," CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said.

"We regret that we are unable to play in today's ODI, but the welfare of the players and support staff is our primary concern, and whilst we await the results of further tests the medical advice from both teams was that this game should not take place. We remain in constant dialogue with Cricket South Africa and will continue to work closely with them to determine how best to move forward," Ashley Giles, Managing Director, England Men's Cricket, said.

On Friday, the first ODI between South Africa and England was postponed to Sunday as one Proteas player had tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

