Two weeks after mother's demise, Veda Krishnamurthy loses sister to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): India women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy lost her sister Vatsala on Thursday, who succumbed to COVID-19.

While the India all-rounder tested negative for coronavirus last month, she had indicated that her sister contracted COVID-19. The India all-rounder had requested everyone to pray for her sister as she was battling with coronavirus.

The past couple of days have been devastating for the Bengaluru-based cricketer as she lost her mother to COVID-19 in April.

"Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!!" Veda had tweeted in April.





As COVID-19 cases continue to rise dangerously in Karnataka, five cabinet ministers have been appointed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to manage the pandemic in the state.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168. (ANI)

