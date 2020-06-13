U-19, U-16 Inter Club tournaments to be staged in One-Day format: KSCA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Friday announced that Group I-I and II Division league and Under-19 and Under-16 inter-club tournaments will be played in the 50-over format for the 2020-21 season.

The State Cricket association also announced that U-19 and U-16 inter-club tournaments will be held in August and September respectively while the Group I-I and II Division league is slated to begin from July.

The body also said that Dr Thimmappiah Memorial all-India tournament and Karnataka Premier League will be considered later depending on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) calendar and availability of the window.

KSCA said that the board would like to restart cricketing activities only after exhaustive and comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is in place.

"We have worked out various alternate plans for the early start of cricket. We would like to restart the cricketing activities including practice facilities, camps or matches only after exhaustive and comprehensive SOP is in place," KSCA said in an official statement.

"As you are aware are also awaiting for the BCCI guidelines and SOP which is being prepared under the guidance of sports medical experts and it is to be implemented in all the state associations," it added.

The KSCA has also decided to keep a close watch on a real-time basis at the ground level situation and probable coronavirus impact on the cricketing activities. (ANI)







