U-19 WC: Backed Siddharth Yadav to play aggressive game, says his father

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Young Indian all-rounder Siddharth Yadav's father Sharvan Yadav said he backed his son to play aggressively in the quarter-final of the Under-19 World Cup against Bangladesh.

Siddharth Yadav scored just six runs and was dismissed when India needed 30 runs to win the quarter-final.

"Siddharth was playing after a long time so he was very aggressive and he told me that father I will play my aggressive game and I backed him," Sharvan Yadav told ANI.

India set up a U-19 World Cup Super League semi-final clash with Australia after knocking out defending champions Bangladesh on Saturday.

"It was a very good performance. Our bowlers Ravi Kumar, Hangrekar, and Vicky Ostwal bowled very well and bowled out Bangladesh for a low total which was just amazing. In batting Angkrish Raghuvanshi batted really well," Siddharth Yadav's father said.

"All the players are playing really well. They have won all the matches so far and they will win both the semifinal and final," he added.

Siddharth Yadav's father further revealed that he had been guiding his son and highlighted how his child has performed in the domestic set-up in the recent past.

"When he was eight years ago he used to play in club and Mr. Dinesh Sharma used to say that he is a very bright kid and will do well in future. He asked me to tie a black thread on his hand looking at his talent," Sharvan Yadav said.



"Since then I am with him and guiding him and in Under-16 in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, he scored the highest number of runs for Uttar Pradesh. He was sent to NCA to train. At the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad trophy too he performed well and was in 10th position.

"In Challenger Trophy too was brilliant as he was the second-highest run-scorer. It is a very proud feeling after so many years of hard work he is at this level playing for the country which is a very proud feeling," he added.

Coming to the match, in a repeat of 2020 final, India bowled first and dismissed the Tigers for 111 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda before their batters chased down the modest target for the loss of five wickets.

Siddharth Yadav's family (including his mother, sister, uncle, and aunt) were elated to see the young cricketer on the field against Bangladesh.

"I am proud of my son as well as happy that all the boys in the team have done well to reach the semifinal. Siddharth got the opportunity and he will do well in coming matches as well. It feels great when everyone asks about Siddharth's achievements," said mother Sudha Yadav.

"All are proud of him after doing so well coming from a small locality," said his sister Kritika Yadav.

Siddarth Yadav's uncle feels India is in a very strong position and the side will definitely reach the final

"We can't express how happy we are the team is doing well. They are in rhythm. Now India should win it. We are a very strong team and we are confident that we will reach the final and give the opposite team a tough fight," said uncle Satya Prakash Yadav.

India will now lock horns against Australia in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 2. (ANI)

