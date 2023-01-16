U-19 Women's T20 WC: Shafali, Shweta power India to 123-run win over UAE, Bangladesh clinch 10-run win over SL

Benoni [South Africa], January 16 (ANI): India racked up the biggest team score of the tournament so far to overpower UAE, while Bangladesh overcame a stubborn middle-order partnership to win against Sri Lanka in the morning games on the third day of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

UAE were at the receiving end of some brutal hitting from opening pair Shafali Verma (78 from 34 with 12 fours and four sixes) and Shweta Sehrawat (74* from 49 with 10 fours) as the duo used all their experience to amass 111 runs in merely 51 ballS in their opening stand.

Shafali's dismissal in the ninth over brought little relief, as the incoming batters kept going for their runs. UAE was not helped by their poor fielding effort, which saw them drop Richa Ghosh (49 from 29 with five fours and two sixes) on four occasions. India finished the innings at 219/3 in their 20 overs, the first-ever 200-plus total in the tournament.

Indhuja Nandakumar, Mahika Gaur and Samaira Dharnidharka took a wicket each for UAE.

Chasing a mammoth total of 220 runs, UAE went big early on but India put a brake on their scoring rate after dismissing Theertha Satish (16 from 5). Thereafter, disciplined bowling from India ensured that UAE never came close to winning the game. Lavanya Keny (24 off 54 balls), Mahika Gaur (26 off 26 balls) crossed the 20-run mark but their sluggish knocks meant that their side ended their innings at 97/5, losing by 122 runs.

Shabnam MD, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Parshavi Chopra took a wicket each for India.

Shafali's knock earned her the 'Man of the Match' award.



On the other hand, a strong batting display from Bangladesh helped them win against Sri Lanka and earn their second victory of the tournament.

Big-hitting opener Afia Prottasha led from the front after Bangladesh were put into bat, hitting five fours and three sixes in her 53 from 43 balls. Sri Lanka seemed to have stemmed the flow with a double-wicket 12th over that left Bangladesh standing at 79/2 after the loss of Misty Shaha.

However, it was at this stage that the protagonists of the win against Australia, Dilara Akter (36* from 27 with three fours and a six) and Shorna Akter (50* from 28 with three fours and two sixes), came together to propel Bangladesh to 165/2.

Rashmi Nethranjali took a wicket for SL.

Sri Lanka were rattled early in their innings, losing two wickets in the powerplay overs for 24 runs. Skipper Vishmi Gunarathne (60* from 54 balls with eight fours and a six) and Dewmi Wijerathne (55 from 44 with seven fours and two sixes) built a partnership of 96 runs to keep the Lankans in the hunt.

Bangladesh's steep total proved to be beyond their reach, with Marufa Akter the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with 2/19. Disha Biswas also took a wicket. SL finished at 155/4 in their 20 overs.

Afia Prottasha's half-century for Bangladesh earned her the 'Player of the Match' award.

Both Bangladesh and India remain table toppers in Groups A and D with four points and two wins in two matches.

UAE and SL stay second in groups A and D respectively. (ANI)

