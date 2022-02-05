U-19 World Cup final: India need 190 runs to win after James Rew show

St John's [Antigua], February 5 (ANI): James Rew smashed 95 runs to rescue his side before Raj Bawa picked five wickets as England were folded for 189 in the Under-19 World Cup final against India here at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on Saturday.

England crumbled in the first half of the innings before Rew's gutsy fifty helped the side reach 189 in the World Cup final against India.

Opting to bat first, England got off to the worst possible start as India bowler Ravi Kumar picked two wickets (Jacob Bethell and Tom Prest) in the first four overs.

George Thomas and James Rew tried to get the partnership going but Raj Bawa dismissed the opener as India took control over the game.



England kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 61-6 in the 17th over.

Meanwhile, James Rew kept fighting hard and scored a fifty to rescued England from the precarious position

Rew and James Sales put up a fifty-run stand to revive England's innings. However, Rew fell five runs short of a century as Ravi Kumar removed him in the 44th over.

Rew's wicket's triggered a collapse and England lost two more wickets to set a target of 190 for India in the U-19 World Cup final.

Brief Scores: England U19 189/10 (James Rew 95, James Sales 34; Raj Bawa 5-31) vs India. (ANI)

