U-19 World Cup: Ireland, UAE, Zimbabwe win their opening matches

Georgetown [Guyana], January 16 (ANI): Joshua Cox smashed a century to help Ireland register an opening game victory over Uganda while United Arab Emirates (WAE) toppled Canada in Group A as the ICC Under 19 World Cup entered full swing on Saturday.

Zimbabwe powered past Papua New Guinea in Group C's solitary Saturday fixture as the ICC U19 Men's CWC, started to really hot up in West Indies.

Cox catapults Ireland to a comfortable win over Uganda

Uganda delivered a valiant display of their ICC U19 Men's CWC credentials but Cox's first innings hundred proved a dollop of quality required to fire Ireland to victory in Georgetown.

After arriving at the crease with the score at 40 for two, wicketkeeper Cox compiled a superb 111 not out off 113 balls to haul his team up to a total of 236 for nine.

Ugandan captain Pascal Murungi offered the underdogs a consistent glimmer of hope in the run chase but his knock of 63, bolstered by bowler Juma Miyaji's blockbuster 38 at No.9, proved insufficient in causing a Group B upset.

Patel innings proves in vain as UAE edge over the line

Canada battled admirably in Basseterre but were unable to haul themselves to victory as UAE's first innings score of 284 for seven proved enough.

Ali Naseer's destructive 73 off just 50 balls did the damage for Alishan Sharafu's side after Punya Mehra's well-judged 71 had put the wheels in motion for a strong first innings total.



The Canadians had UAE reeling at 47-3 but Mehra, Nilansh Keswani (39) and Sharafu (37) helped them recover to 174 for five.

And then came all-rounder Naseer's late innings pyrotechnics, as his brutal knock - at a strike rate of 146 - catapulted his team to a sizeable total.

Mihir Patel's Canada rallied, however, with the captain leading from the front as his fine innings of 96 off 105 balls kept them continually in contention.

Wicketkeeper Anoop Chima (46) and lower-order batter Kairav Sharma (43) also offered resistance but two wickets each for Keswani, Sharafu, Adhitya Shetty and Jash Giyanani helped bowl Canada out for 235 to complete hard-fought 49-run victory.



Bawa brilliance lays foundations for dominant Zimbabwe triumph

Zimbabwe had too much firepower for Papua New Guinea as captain fantastic Emmanuel Bawa's first innings century propelled them to victory in Port of Spain.

The Zimbabweans racked up a formidable total of 321 for nine from their 50 overs before a polished all-round bowling performance completed a comprehensive 228-run victory.

And Barnabas Maha's team never got going in response, with no batter mustering more than 15 runs as the wickets were shared equally among the Zimbabwean attack.

Ngenyasha Zvinoera, Brian Bennett and Victor Chirwa all took two scalps apiece as Bawa's side bowled the underdogs out with 15 overs remaining to crank up for Monday's clash with Pakistan in perfect fashion. (ANI)

