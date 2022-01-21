U-19 World Cup: Kevin Wickham, Nathan Edward to replace Onaje Amory, Jaden Carmichael in WI squad

Kingston [Jamaica], January 21 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Kevin Wickham and Nathan Edward as replacements for Onaje Amory and Jaden Carmichael in the West Indies squad.

Wickham and Edward are temporary replacements for Amory and Carmichael who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing a period of isolation.



"A COVID replacement can be temporary, in that once the player has recovered he would be eligible to return to the squad in position of the player that replaced him," stated an official statement.

"The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," stated further.

West Indies will face Sri Lanka on Friday in their group D match at Conaree Sports Club. (ANI)

