U19 cricketer Sam Fanning receives two demerit points for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Dubai [UAE], Jan 30 (ANI): Australia's Sam Fanning has been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel and received two demerit points on Thursday.

The incident happened during the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Super League quarter-final match against India at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

The Australia batsman was found to have violated Article 2.12 of the code, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with another player during an international match."

Fanning on the first ball of the 31st over stuck his elbow out which made contact with the bowler while running which is deemed as inappropriate contact with another player.

After the match, Fanning admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy as such and there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Wayne Knights as well as fourth umpire Asif Yaqoob. (ANI)

