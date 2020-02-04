U19 CWC: Pakistan asks India to bowl first in semi-final clash

Potchefstroom [South Africa], Feb 4 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday won the toss and asked India to bowl first in the semi-final of the ongoing U-19 Cricket World Cup.

If the game ends up as a washout, India will go through to the final because of more group-stage wins.

The last eight U19 World Cup finals have featured at least one of Pakistan or India.

India's playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Pakistan's playing XI: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (c), Farhad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.

When it comes to clashes in the U-19 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan has an edge after winning five matches from nine encounters against their arch-rival.

In the tournament, both teams have managed to remain undefeated.

India defeated Australia in the quarter-final by 74 runs while Pakistan triumphed over Afghanistan by six wickets.

Pakistan's group stage clash against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain. Apart from this match, Pakistan has managed to win all the other games comprehensively.

India has managed to win their last five semi-final matches in the U-19 World Cup. (ANI)

