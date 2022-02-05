U19 WC: Could have chased it down bit earlier, says Australia's Nivethan Radhakrishnan

St John's [Antigua], February 5 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Nivethan Radhakrishnan expressed happiness after his side defeated Afghanistan by two wickets to secure third place in the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Radhakrishnan took three for 31 to limit Afghanistan to 201 all out batting first, before notching a half-century in the chase. Australia were made to sweat but eventually snuck home with five balls to spare.

"Great game of cricket. Was great for everyone watching, and all of us involved. Could have chased it down a bit earlier. Was good to get across the line in the end. We've bonded well throughout the tournament and that finish showed what we're made up of. I won't lie, that game against India did leave me a bit low but this morning, I wasn't thinking of winning or losing," said Radhakrishnan after the game.

"It was about what we had achieved as a group. I think we have all represented Australia as best as we could have. I'm still a bit peeved at not getting the job done, but Afghanistan played really well. Cricket Gods smiled on us a bit at the end," he added.

Afghanistan, hoping to better their previous best result in this tournament - fourth in 2018, won the toss and elected to bat at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. However, they were dismantled at 201.



Skipper Cooper Connolly (2-30) finished off the innings with his second wicket in the final over, leaving Australia with a manageable chase as they were set 202 to win.

Campbell Kellaway (51) and Teague Wyllie (13) put on a half-century stand for the first wicket before the latter was bowled by Nangeyalia to bring Radhakrishnan to the crease. He and Kellaway added another 60 before a little wobble as Noor Ahmad removed both Kellaway and Connolly in quick succession.

Isaac Higgins joined Radhakrishnan, scoring 11 in a 40-run partnership, but when both were dismissed with 35 still required, a few nerves started to appear.

Lachlan Shaw (13) and Corey Miller (13) then added 26 to take Australia to the brink before three quick wickets gave Afghanistan hope.

They took it to the final over, but Joshua Garner (four not out) held his nerve to see Australia home. (ANI)

