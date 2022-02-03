U19 WC: Good experience but bubble was a problem, says Cooper Connolly

St John's [Antigua], February 3 (ANI): Australia skipper Cooper Connolly felt dejected after his side got defeated by India in the semi-final clash of the ongoing U19 World Cup here at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed's knocks with the bat were supported by a spirited bowling performance as India defeated Australia by 96 runs.

"Going into the last ten, we thought we were in a good position, but they scored 100 and thus 290 was a bridge too far. The experience was good but the only problem was the bubble. The way we played spin was good and we just got better with every session," said Connolly after the game.



India will now lock horns against England in the final of the tournament on Saturday.

Shaik Rasheed and Yash Dhull put on the second biggest partnership of the tournament, adding 204 runs for the third wicket after a shaky start for the Men in Blue.

Australia never got going in their reply to 290 as leading wicket-taker Vicky Ostwal took three for 42 with Australia eventually bowled out for 194.

They will now face Afghanistan in the 3rd/4th place play-off on Friday before the grand finale between England and India on Saturday. (ANI)

