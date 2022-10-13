UAE Cricket chairman presents ILT20 franchise owners with golden bats

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 13 (ANI): Ahead of the highly-anticipated International League T20 (ILT20) set to be held in the UAE starting January 2023, chairman of UAE Cricket Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan presented a golden bat to each of the owners of the six franchises taking part in the tournament.

As per a press release from ILT20, he presented the bats at the ILT20's Trophy reveal as a personal memento of the occasion. With the colours of the UAE flag woven into its grip, and embossed with the ILT20 logo, this gift also symbolises the strong, powerful partnership that has been established between the league and its stakeholders.

Attending the exclusive and private launch were Jay Mehta (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) alongside Suhana and Aryan Khan, Paul Voigt (Desert Vipers), Kiran and Ruchir Grandhi (Dubai Capitals), Pranav Adani (Gulf Giants), Nikhil Meswani (Owner - MI Emirates), Rajesh Sharma (Sharjah Warriors), Punit Goenka and Rahul Johri (Zee Entertainment Enterprises), who is league's broadcast and media partner.



Also present and entertaining the attending guests with an informative, casual 'chat-show' were cricketers Dwayne Bravo, Wasim Akram, Simon Doull, Robin Uthappa, and Brett Lee.

ILT20 is a professional franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament with 6 franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, competing in a 34-match event.

The league includes teams: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global). ILT20 has received multi-year ICC approval. (ANI)

