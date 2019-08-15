UEFA logo
UEFA logo

UEFA reveals nominees for 'Player of the Year Awards' 2018-19

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 22:17 IST

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 15 (ANI): Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Thursday announced the names of the nominees shortlisted for the 2018-19 UEFA men and women 'Player of the Year Awards'.
For the men's award, the shortlisting was done by a jury consisting of 80 coaches of the clubs which participated in the group stages of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, together with 55 journalists from each of UEFA's 55 member associations, selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group.
The three players who received the most points overall following the conclusion of the voting, in alphabetical order, are:
Lionel Messi (Argentina - FC Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal - Juventus), and Virgil Van Dijk (Netherlands - Liverpool FC).
For the women's award, three players were selected by a jury of the coaches of 12 highest-ranked teams in the latest UEFA women's national team rankings, which also comprised the nine European teams which took part in the recent FIFA Women's World Cup, together with the coaches of the eight clubs which participated in the quarter-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA Women's Champions League. Twenty journalists specialising in women's football and selected by the ESM group are also part of the jury.
The three players who received the most points overall from this voting procedure, in alphabetical order, are:
Lucy Bronze (England - Olympique Lyonnais), Ada Hegerberg (Norway - Olympique Lyonnais), and Amandine Henry (France - Olympique Lyonnais).
The awards will be presented at the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place in Monaco on August 29. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:53 IST

Liam Dawson signs new three-year deal with Hampshire Cricket

Hampshire [UK], Aug 15 (ANI): County Club Hampshire Cricket on Thursday announced a new three-year deal with all-rounder Liam Dawson.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:27 IST

Aleem Dar equals Steve Bucknor's record of highest capped Test umpire

Dubai [UAE], Aug 15 (ANI): Veteran umpire Aleem Dar on Thursday equalled Steve Bucknor's record of officiating 128 Test matches as he walked out to the middle at Lord's for the second Ashes Test between England and Australia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:27 IST

SL-NZ Test: Ajaz Patel's five-wicket haul helps Kiwis to...

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka finished at 227/7 after the end of play on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand here at Galle International Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:20 IST

Sri Lanka announces emerging team squad for Bangladesh tour

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka Sports Minister Harin Fernando on Thursday announced squad for Sri Lanka emerging team tour of Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:20 IST

PCB names 20 players for pre-season camp at NCA

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 15 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday named 20 cricketers for the pre-season camp here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from August 19 to September 7.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:41 IST

Cricket Australia supports Ruth Strauss Foundation Day at Lord's

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 15 (ANI): Cricket Australia is supporting the inaugural Ruth Strauss Foundation Day, which is taking place on the second day at the Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:36 IST

KKR appoints Brendom McCullum as head coach

Kolkata [West Bengal], Aug 15 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday appointed Brendon McCullum as its new head coach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:52 IST

Nathan Coulter-Nile joins Melbourne Stars for upcoming Big Bash League

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 15 (ANI): Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile joined Melbourne Stars for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:43 IST

Sports fraternity extend wishes on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As the entire nation celebrates 73rd Independence Day today, various names from the sports fraternity expressed their love for the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:16 IST

Kohli becomes first batsman to score 20,000 international runs...

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 15 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday added yet another feather in his cap as he became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a single decade.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:29 IST

Inaugural Euro T20 Slam postponed to 2020

Dublin [Ireland], Aug 15 (ANI): The inaugural season of Euro T20 Slam has been postponed to 2020, organisers of the tournament confirmed on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:54 IST

Just need to get it all together for longer periods, says Jason Holder

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 15 (ANI): After suffering a six-wicket loss against India in the final ODI of three-match series against India, West Indies skipper Jason Holder said the team needs to get it all together for longer periods of the game to come up with positive results.

Read More
iocl