London's Royal Courts of Justice

UK court rejects Sanjeev Chawla's plea, will be extradited to India

ANI | Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:18 IST

London [UK], Jan 16 (ANI): Decks are cleared for the extradition of alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla to India after his plea against expulsion was rejected by London's Royal Courts of Justice here on Thursday.
Chawla is facing match-fixing charges in India.
After this decision, he would be brought back to India in next 28 days to face trial. (ANI)

