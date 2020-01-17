London [UK], Jan 16 (ANI): Decks are cleared for the extradition of alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla to India after his plea against expulsion was rejected by London's Royal Courts of Justice here on Thursday.
Chawla is facing match-fixing charges in India.
After this decision, he would be brought back to India in next 28 days to face trial. (ANI)
UK court rejects Sanjeev Chawla's plea, will be extradited to India
ANI | Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:18 IST
