UK health department to administer second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for Kohli and boys

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): With the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination done for the Indian players who are set to travel to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England, the second dose will be administered by the UK health department.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the Indian players will receive the second dose under the guidance of the UK health department.



"The team has already taken the first dose here after the government opened the vaccination process for all above 18. The second dose will be administered by the UK health department once the players are eligible to get the second jab as per rules," the source said.

The BCCI made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK and arrangements were made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on Wednesday.

After completing the two-week quarantine in Mumbai, the team will undergo another 10-day quarantine in the UK. The second period will see them first undergo a hard quarantine before they take the field to train for the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton. (ANI)

