UK tour: Ravindra Jadeja joins Team India's bio-bubble ahead of WTC final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Monday began his quarantine period in Mumbai ahead of the team's departure to the UK for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Jadeja shared a picture on Instagram and captioned the post as "Journey started. #quarantine #mumbai."

Last week, Mithali Raj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Agarwal, and Washington Sundar reached the destination through a charter flight.

The BCCI's official handle had tweeted pictures of these players flying to Mumbai and they captioned the post as: "First stop, Mumbai. #TeamIndia.

The men's team will leave for the UK for the upcoming WTC final against New Zealand and then the five-match Test series against England.



On the other hand, the women's team will lock horns against England in a one-off Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.

The BCCI had made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK to play the WTC final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.

The roadmap drawn had arrangements made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai.

Almost all the members of the Indian contingent set to depart for the UK have taken the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine and will also be administered the second COVID-19 vaccine by the UK health department.

India's Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance). (ANI)

