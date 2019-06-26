Umar Kremlev urges AIBA Executive Committee members to unite

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): After the International Olympic Committee (IOC) denied recognition to the International Boxing Association (AIBA), the Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation, Umar Kremlev, said that AIBA Executive Committee members should unite.

Kermlev, who is also an AIBA Executive Committee member, said, "I think that today, after all the decisions of the IOC, all members of the AIBA Executive Committee will understand that we need to unite and say goodbye to the old. And everyone guilty of what brought AIBA to, must confess, apologize to the boxing community and leave. Our task, as members of the AIBA Executive Committee, is to unite, to accept early reforms and to start everything from scratch together to bring boxing back to a high level."

Kremlev also said that they have already launched the process of creating the World Boxing Fund and are receiving numerous calls from around the world.

"We have already launched the process of creating the World Boxing Fund and are receiving hundreds of calls from around the world from everyone who cares about boxing, saying that they are waiting for the moment when they can start cooperating with the foundation, including to repay AIBA's debts," he said.

Kermlev thanked the whole boxing community as he said: "Thanks to the whole boxing community, that everyone supports our idea with the creation of a fund and the preservation of Olympic boxing." (ANI)

