Umesh Yadav's county stint ends with Middlesex due to injury

London [UK], September 17 (ANI): India pacer Umesh Yadav is currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after suffering a thigh muscle injury while playing in the county cricket championship for Middlesex against Gloucestershire last month.

Yadav's injury was sustained whilst playing in Middlesex's last home match of the season against Gloucestershire at Radlett and saw the right-arm paceman forced to leave the field of play and ruled out the Club's final Group A match away to Sussex in Hove.

After sustaining the injury, the right-arm quick travelled back to India for an assessment with the BCCI's medical team, where he began treatment and rehabilitation on the injury.



"Middlesex Cricket regrets to announce that we have been made aware that Umesh Yadav will not be returning to London to finish the season with the Club and will play no further part in Middlesex's County Championship run-in due to an ongoing injury to his quad muscle," said in an official statement released by Middlesex Cricket.

"With two red-ball games remaining in the season, away to Leicestershire next week and away to Worcestershire the following week, Middlesex were hopeful that the Indian international would be returning to the Club to play a part in the push for promotion to the top flight of the Championship structure," the statement further read.

Speaking of the role that Yadav has played in Middlesex's season to date, Head of Men's Performance Cricket, Alan Coleman, said, "We are naturally disappointed that Umesh will not be returning to the Club for the final two matches of the season, however throughout his recovery process we have been in close contact with the BCCI's medical team, and completely agree with their assessment that a precautionary approach to his return to action is sensible."

"Umesh fit in brilliantly to the squad when he joined us earlier this year and played with great passion and commitment throughout his time with us. He gave one hundred per cent at all times and completely bought into everything we are trying to achieve as a squad," Coleman added.

"The quality and experience he brought to the unit was clear to see, and the younger players in our squad will have benefitted from having such a high-quality international player alongside them. We wish him well for his recovery, thank him for all he did for Middlesex when he was with us, and have certainly not ruled out the possibility of Umesh returning to Middlesex again at some point in the future," he said. (ANI)

