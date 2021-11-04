Umpire Gough not to officiate in any further matches of the T20 World Cup

Dubai [UAE], November 3 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed that umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed to any further matches during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.





Umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed to any further matches in the ongoing World Cup following a breach of the bio-security protocols.

"The ICC recognises the extended periods he has spent in bio-secure conditions over the past two years and will continue to support the wellbeing of all match officials operating in this environment," ICC in a statement said. (ANI)

