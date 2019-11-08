Umpires should worry about twilight period during day/night Test: K Hariharan

By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh gear up to face each other in their first-ever day/night Test, veteran umpire K Hariharan on Friday said that the match officials should worry about the twilight period.

The umpire also revealed what thought process umpires would need to have during the day/night Test.

"There won't be a big difference. The only thing to see will be how pink ball behaves under lights. It would be interesting to see whether the ball will maintain its shine or not, otherwise, it would be just another game for the umpires," Hariharan told ANI.

"We do not know how the pink ball will behave under the twilight period. It might be under lights with the dew factor, the ball does not swing much, the umpires have to worry about the twilight bit. It's a challenge for the umpires, every match is a challenge for the umpires," he added.

Hariharan also said that the umpires should visit the ground prior to the match in order to take note of key situations that can help them in monitoring the game better.

"These are the individuals' choices that umpires have to make. As I told you, the twilight part would be the most tricky part. According to me, umpires should visit the ground prior to the match and have a light-o-meter to take note of the light. By going to the ground before the match, the umpires can also assess whether they are having trouble in citing the ball under lights," Hariharan said.

"The light can be a tricky part during the twilight period. The light may by dicy as you may not have proper daylight, the umpires would need to worry about that. When the artificial light comes in, it can get a bit tricky. Umpires may hot have a proper reading of the light so they should worry about that and have a chat with both team captains," he added.

On October 29, it was announced that India and Bangladesh would play their first-ever day/night Test at Eden Gardens.

The match is slated to be played from November 22-26.

When BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was asked how long did it take to convince skipper Virat Kohli to play the day/night Test, he replied: ""I had met Virat on October 25th for an hour and my first question was, we need to have day-night Test cricket and the answer in three seconds was let's go ahead and do it. I found him absolutely acceptable to play day-night Test matches". (ANI)

