Uncapped Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik named in Bangladesh's T20I squad for Ireland series

Sylhet [Bangladesh], March 22 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket on Wednesday named a 14-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland, starting March 27.

Rishad Hossain and Jaker Ali Anik are the two fresh faces in the Bangladesh squad for the T20I series against Ireland. T20I regulars Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan do not find a place in the Shakib Al Hasan-led team.

The three-match T20I series will be played in Chattogram on March 27, 29 and 31.

Anik has an experience of 49 domestic T20 games where he has scored 587 runs at an average of 20.96. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was part of the victorious Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023, scoring 175 runs while averaging 25.



On the other hand, Rishad Hossain has not featured in domestic T20s since 2021 but has been a regular net bowler with the Bangladesh national team.

Bangladesh go into the Ireland series riding on the momentum of whitewashing Men's T20 World Champions England 3-0 at home.

"Jaker received the call-up on the back of his domestic performance. He has done well for the A team as well," Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said in an official statement released by Bangladesh Cricket.

"Since we're playing against Ireland, we want to see a bit of Rishad. The management also wanted a leg-spinner. That's why we've picked him. I hope the newcomers will seize the opportunity," he added.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain and Jaker Ali Anik. (ANI)

