Uncapped teenager Annabel Sutherland found a spot in the squad

Jolimont [Australia], Jan 16 (ANI): Australia">Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the premier tournament, the team will compete against England and India in the Tri-Series. The hosts, Australia, will then take on India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the pool rounds of the T20 World Cup.

National Selector Shawn Flegler feels they have 'got great cover for all teams and scenarios'.

"This was an incredibly difficult side to pick with selectors looking at the overall mix of the squad and the roles required, and we feel we have got great cover for all teams and scenarios. The Tri-Series will be the perfect warm-up against two of the best sides in the world and will give the team the chance to finalise its preparations ahead of the World Cup," CA's official website quoted Flegler as saying.

"For most players this was one of the biggest selections of their career with not many people getting to play in a World Cup in front of a home crowd, but we're really confident this squad can go out and defend its title and do Australia proud," he added.

Flegler said that Sutherland has progressed significantly over the past few months which lead to her selection in the squad.

"We're really please for Annabel Sutherland, who has been playing domestic cricket for a few years now, as well as being a part of Australia A and Under 19 sides. She has progressed significantly over the past few months," he said.

"Anyone who has seen her play will know how special a talent she is, and we know that if called upon she'll be able to play a variety of roles in the side. This will be another terrific experience for someone who we see as the future of Australian Cricket," Flegler added.

Australia squad for T20 Tri-Series and T20 World Cup: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

The T20 World Cup will commence on February 21. (ANI)

