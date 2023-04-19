"Unfortunate for Jonny Bairstow but I would try to make most of my time", Punjab Kings' Matt Short

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 19 (ANI): Punjab Kings all-rounder Matt Short expressed his dismay over the unfortunate exit of Jonny Bairstow from the Indian Premier League 2023 but he assured that he would try to fill his absence.

Notably, Short replaced Bairstow after the latter was ruled out of this year's IPL as he had not fully recovered from an injury he sustained in September. Short said that it is like a dream come true for him to play here.

"It is dream come true actually, my last couple of weeks, a couple of months have been good... I finished my season in Melbourne ...... I was in rush to get out there and get ready for the first game....my week has been unreal and... little bit unfortunate for Jonny (Bairstow) but I would try to make the most of my time here so I get to know some coaches and players and try to improve my game, hopefully, get out on the park," Short said.



This is the first outing for Short in India, and the first IPL tournament after he was bought by PBSK at 20 lakhs as an uncapped foreign player.

"I would try to scrawl in and just enjoy my time in different conditions... I have not been to India before so would like to make the most of it, have a little bit of fun and get to know everyone and improve my game," the Big Bash player said.

On his first experience playing in the crowd of Mohali, he said that it was unreal and have never witnessed such loud noise.

"Mohali seems unreal...we also get crowd noise in Big Bash but the crowd noise in Mohali is unreal... I just love it there," Short said.

Matthew Short was the 'Player of the Tournament' during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23, representing Adelaide Strikers. He was the second-highest run scorer in the tournament with 458 runs at an average of 35.23 in 14 matches, with one century and two fifties and a best of 100*. He also took 11 wickets in 14 matches, with the best bowling figures of 3/14. In all, he has played 67 T20s, in which he has scored 1,409 runs in 64 matches at an average of 23.88, with one century and seven fifties. He also has 22 wickets in the format. (ANI)

