Chris Gayle with Shahrukh Khan (Photo/ Chris Gayle Instagram)
Chris Gayle with Shahrukh Khan (Photo/ Chris Gayle Instagram)

Universe Boss Gayle shares picture with 'Yes Boss' actor Shahrukh Khan!

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle, popularly known as 'Universe Boss' on Saturday shared a picture with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan.
Gayle shared the picture on Instagram and wrote "#40SHADESOFGAYLE September 20th @iamsrk #NuffRespect," as the caption.

Shahrukh is currently in the Caribbean Islands, rooting for Trinbago Knight Riders in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
The "Yes Boss" actor owns the franchise based in Trinidad and Tobago in the CPL.
Gayle had sparked retirement rumors by his antics during the final ODI of the three-match series against India.
However, he went on to deny the rumours and said he will be with West Indies cricket untill further notice.
In a video posted by Windies Cricket, Gayle said "I didn't announce any retirement. Yeah, I am still with West Indies cricket until any further notice".
Gayle went on to play a knock of 72 runs in the final ODI of the three-match series against India and every Indian player congratulated Gayle on the field, which led to speculations that the left-handed batsman might just have played his last match for the team from the Caribbean.
Skipper Kohli and Gayle were seen doing their famous high-five on the pitch after Gayle's dismissal.
The 39-year-old Gayle is West Indies' all-time run-scorer in ODIs with 10480 runs from 301 matches.
Gayle had made his international ODI debut in 1999 against India in Toronto. He has registered 25 hundreds and 54 fifties in ODI cricket. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:48 IST

ISRO has shown how they keep on increasing boundaries: Hardik Pandya

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): Following Indian Space Research Organisation's announcement of communication loss with 'Vikram Lander', all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that ISRO has shown everyone how they keep increasing their boundaries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:16 IST

Harry Kane one of the best finishers I have played with: Marcus Rashford

Leeds [UK], Sep 7 (ANI): Ahead of England's match against Bulgaria in the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers, striker Marcus Rashford heaped praise on team-mate, saying Harry Kane is one of the best finishers he has played with.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:46 IST

Abdul Qadir was life of dressing room, entertaining team with...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricket captain Imran Khan on Saturday remembered late Abdul Qadir as the life of the dressing room who used to entertain the team with his wit and humour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:52 IST

Sports fraternity salutes the hardwork and dedication of ISRO

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Following Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) announcement of communication loss with 'Vikram Lander', the sports fraternity called on the space agency to keep its hopes alive while reposing faith in their achievements.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:26 IST

Gambhir salutes spirit of ISRO

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Saturday hailed Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) great spirit and said the best is yet to come.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:07 IST

Tendulkar labels Abdul Qadir as "one of the best spinners of his time"

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir due to cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 10:06 IST

BCCI issues notice to Dinesh Karthik for violating guidelines of...

London [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a notice to wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik for allegedly violating guidelines of his central contract.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 09:40 IST

Sehwag lauds ISRO's effort, whole country proud of them says...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday lauded Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their hard work while asserting that the morale is still high and we will be successful in future.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 08:30 IST

Cricket fraternity condoles demise of former Pak leg-spinner Abdul Qadir

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Various personalities from cricket fraternity has expressed grief over the demise of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir on Friday night due to cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 08:25 IST

Australia consolidates their position on day three of fourth Ashes Test

Manchester [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): Australia consolidated their position on day three of the fourth Test in the ongoing Ashes as they managed to restrict England to 200/5 in the first innings.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 08:13 IST

Rafael Nadal enters US Open finals

New York [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal entered the finals of the ongoing US Open on Friday (local time) as he defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the semi-final match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 08:03 IST

Former Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o announces retirement from all...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Former Barcelona and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o has announced retirement from all forms of football at the age of 38.

Read More
iocl