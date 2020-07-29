Up to the younger guys to take Ireland Cricket to greater heights: Kevin O'Brien

Southampton [UK], July 29 (ANI): Ireland's all-rounder Kevin O'Brien feels that it is up to the younger guys in the team now to take Ireland Cricket to greater heights.

The all-rounder also said that no matter what he does, people still talk about his match-winning knock against England at Bengaluru in the 2011 World Cup.

In the match against England in 2011, Kevin O'Brien went on to score a 50-ball hundred to enable Ireland to chase down more than 300 runs.

"It's coming on 10 years now. It's a little bit frustrating. It's obviously a very proud thing, and to talk and think about it does give me goosebumps. But I'd like to think I've had some performances since then to not just go back to one game," ESPNCricinfo quoted O'Brien as saying.

"Whether my scores show it or not, I think I'm a better cricketer now: more rounded, with more experience under my belt. I'm certainly in a better space now; a more comfortable space with where I am mentally and physically," he added.

O'Brien also said that younger guys are now propping up to the surface in Irish cricket and it holds the team in good stead.

"There are four or five players all around a similar age and for them, it's a great opportunity to write their own legacy and write Irish cricket's next chapter. The hunger's certainly there with the young guys to get better, train hard, and be the best players that they can be," O'Brien said.

"Ultimately it's up to them to bring Cricket Ireland forward when myself and a few of the older boys hang up the boots. We've brought it as far as we can, and it's up to the younger guys to bring it even further," he added.

Ireland and England are slated to square off against each other in the three-match ODI series.

Ireland's 14-member squad for the first ODI against England: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Curtis Campher, Josh Little, Gareth Delany, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and Craig Young.

The series between England and Ireland will see the launch of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

Introduced to bring context to ODI cricket, the Super League will determine qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India.

The first ODI between England and Ireland will be played on Thursday, July 30 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)

