Upcoming Ashes will define my captaincy, says Root

Brisbane [Australia], December 5 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root on Sunday admitted that the upcoming Ashes will define his captaincy.

England and Australia will lock horns in five-match Ashes, beginning Wednesday at the Gabba.

"Absolutely it is (on the line), you look at how hard it has been for English captains and English teams over the years. It's been something that doesn't happen very often," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Root as saying.

"Of course it will define my captaincy, I'm not naive enough to think that it won't. But what a great opportunity. I can't wait for the series to get going," he added.

Further talking about the series, the England captain said: "You look at some of the players, some of the individuals, some of the performances guys have put in... the senior guys have done it time and time again."



"The junior guys have shown glimpses of what they can do and their potential. What better stage to really grab a series and make an announcement on the international stage. I'm an Ashes player and I want to live in the history of this great rivalry. That carrot is there for everyone," he added.

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Sunday revealed the playing XI for the upcoming first Ashes Test, beginning Wednesday at the Gabba.

Travis Head will bat at number five while Mitchell Starc has also found a place in the bowling attack.

Earlier, Tim Paine had stepped down as the Australia captain after a sexting scandal and Cummins was appointed as the new leader. Steve Smith will don the hat of vice-captain.

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

