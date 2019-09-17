India batting coach Vikram Rathour
Upcoming T20Is will help in preparation for 2020 T20 World Cup, says batting coach Rathour

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:01 IST

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As South Africa and India get ready to face-off each other in the second T20I of the three-match series, Men in Blue batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that the upcoming T20Is will help team India in preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.
"Maybe the past T20s was not taken very seriously when we were playing international cricket, but now since we are preparing for the World Cup, all these games are extremely important," Rathour told reporters.
"I think that 20-21 games we are playing will be our preparation towards the World Cup," he added.
India had a disappointing end to the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016 when the former champions were thrashed by West Indies in the second semi-final of the showpiece event. West Indies then went on to clinch the title.
Interestingly, India also lost the ICC World T20 2014 final against Sri Lanka.
Rathour was appointed the new batting coach of the team last month and he succeeded Sanjay Bangar in the role. The new coach said that the interaction with the team has been good, and he will adjust to working in the setup.
"The interaction with the team has been good. I have been in this profession for a long time. I have interacted with almost all the players. Nothing too tough, it will take me some time to adjust in the setup of team India but I will manage," said Rathour.
South Africa squad for three-match T20I series against India: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, and George Linde.
South Africa takes on India in the second match tomorrow at Mohali. (ANI)

