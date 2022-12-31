Urge nation to pray for India's son Rishabh Pant: Former cricketer Sarandeep

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant escaped a near-fatal accident on Friday with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgery and he could be airlifted to Delhi if required. He met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday.

The cricket fraternity is in shock after watching the CCTV footage and other videos related to his accident, former India cricketer and Team India's former selector Sarandeep Singh said to ANI " I am shocked when I saw the videos of his accident. He survived by God's grace and he is lucky that some of his injuries which he had are not major ones this is the lesson for youngsters also to not drive too fast. I also urge them please don't drive fast."

The Delhi & District Cricket Association team will be at Max Hospital in Dehradun to monitor star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's health, who met with a terrible accident a day back, and if needed the batter-wicketkeeper would be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery.

Former India cricketer Sarandeep too has guided him many times especially when he was a selector of the Indian team.

"He has grown up in front of me and I am scared by seeing his position this time I will soon leave to meet him at Dehradun and just want to say and request to India please pray for him he is the son of India too," said Sarandeep Singh.

According to photographs from the site, the car was burnt badly and Pant was at the wheel when he met with the accident.

Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said on Friday that Pant was admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The cricketer narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.

The wicket-keeper batsman has represented India in 33 Test matches, scoring 2,271 runs at an average of 43.67. He has five Test tons against his name, with his highest being 159 not out. Pant also has 119 catches and 14 stumpings against his name.

In ODIs, he has aggregated 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60, with five half-centuries and a ton at a strike rate of 106.65. Behind the wickets, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name in ODIs. In 66 T20Is, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs, with three half-centuries against his name at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 126.37. (ANI)