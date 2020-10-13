US cricket board secretary asks ICC's interim chairman to set up fair election process

By Baidurjo Bhose

Dubai [UAE], October 13 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed the start of the process for the election of its next chairperson and said it is expected to be concluded by early December. The whole delay and the nomination process has seen the Secretary of the Board of Directors of the United States of America Cricket Association write to interim ICC Chairman Imran Khwaja.

In the letter, accessed by ANI, secretary Sankar Renganathan has brought to the notice of the interim chairman the delay in announcing the nomination process and how there are flaws that have raised eyebrows.

"As we all are aware that Shashank Manohar had resigned from the ICC Chairperson post on March 15th, 2020, and ICC is obligated to fill the top post at the earliest along with the election of the three Associate members to the ICC Board due this June / July 2020. It is really surprising to see that ICC took six (6) months just to announce the nomination process (which is nothing different from what was followed earlier). Not only the Board took six (6) months to announce the same process that was followed in the previous elections, but the announced process is also raising too many eyebrows due to the flaws," he wrote.

He further pointed on how the candidates have only a week to file the nominations even as the election process will take nearly two months.



"One couldn't stop wondering while the ICC Board took six (6) months to announce the same process that was followed in the previous elections, but just provided one week for nominations. The candidates have only one week to file the nominations, but the election process is going to take close to two (2) months.

"The process announced is only for the ICC Chairperson election and not for the three Associate Directors ( whose two (2) year term has already expired in June / July 2020 - Including of yours). The Directors whose current term has already expired are continuing to sit in the ICC board influencing the election processes which are supposed to be independent," he further pointed in his letter.

The executive secretary further reminded the interim ICC chairman of the international body's role in promoting the game.

"We as cricket administrators, we all have an obligation to lead the cricketers by acting in good faith and adapting fair practices. Considering the 2023-2031 negotiations in the hindsight, it is important we need legitimate leadership and a fair process to take these negotiations forward.

"Hence, I urge you to please take the necessary steps to restore the faith of the cricketers in the ICC leadership by setting up the fair processes," he said. (ANI)

