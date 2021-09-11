USA batsman Jaskaran 'eagerly' awaits call from Yuvraj after smashing 6 sixes in an over

Muscat [Oman], September 11 (ANI): United States of America (USA) wicket-keeper batsman Jaskaran Malhotra, who on Thursday smashed six sixes in an over in ODIs, is eagerly waiting for a call from former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Jaskaran Malhotra scripted history as he became the second cricketer to hit six sixes in an over in an ODI match.

The USA batsman since then has received many congratulatory messages but he is waiting to get one from Yuvraj, who was the first cricketer to smash six sixes in T20Is.

"I know Yuvi paaji (Yuvraj) will also be calling me soon. I am eagerly looking forward to that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jaskaran as saying.

The wicket-keeper batsman also became the first American to make an ODI century as he went back to the pavilion after scoring 173* off just 124 balls. He smashed four fours and 16 sixes in his innings.



"It's quite amazing, really. I had not planned on any such thing when I went in to bat. I entered the field with our team in a spot of bother, having lost three wickets for 29 inside the first ten overs," said Jaskaran.

"My first target was to just stay till the end. As the innings progressed, I got the confidence to play my shots.

"In the final over (bowled by the unfortunate Gaudi Toka), once I was able to hit four sixes, that's when the thought of six sixes first came in. I am grateful that I was able to equal this record," he added.

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs was the first player to smash six sixes in an over in international cricket. Gibbs had achieved the feat against the Netherlands during the 50-over World Cup in 2007.

Six months later in 2007, Yuvraj equalled the record of smashing six sixes in an over of international cricket but he did that in the shortest format of the game.

Interestingly, earlier this year, West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard entered the elite list of players who have achieved the milestone of hitting six sixes in an over on the international stage. (ANI)

