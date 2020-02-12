USA registers joint-lowest total in ODI history

Kirtipur [Nepal], Feb 12 (ANI): The USA on Wednesday registered the joint-lowest ODI score in the history of cricket after being bundled out for just 35 runs against Nepal in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

USA was able to bat just 12 overs and their opener Xavier Marshall was the top-scorer as he played a knock of 16 runs.

Rest of the nine batsmen recorded single-digit scores, and four batters were sent back to the pavilion for a duck.

Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane took six wickets and finished with the figures of 6-16 from six overs.

While, Sushan Bhari scalped four wickets and conceded just five runs in three overs.

Earlier, Zimbabwe had registered the lowest score in ODIs as the side was bundled out for 35 against Sri Lanka at Harare in 2004. (ANI)

