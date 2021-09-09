USA's Jaskaran Malhotra becomes 2nd cricketer to smash six sixes in an over in ODIs

Muscat [Oman], September 9 (ANI): United States of America (USA) wicket-keeper batsman Jaskaran Malhotra on Thursday scripted history as he became the second cricketer to hit six sixes in an over in an ODI match.

Jaskaran Malhotra achieved the feat in the second ODI against Papua New Guinea as he slammed six sixes in the final over of the USA's innings.

The wicket-keeper batsman also became the first American to make an ODI century as he went back to the pavilion after scoring 173* runs off just 124 balls. He smashed four fours and 16 sixes in his innings.

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs is the first player to smash six sixes in an over in international cricket. Gibbs had achieved the feat against the Netherlands during the 50-over World Cup in 2007.



Six months later in 2007, India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh equalled the record of smashing six sixes in an over of international cricket but he did that in the shortest format of the game.

Interestingly, earlier this year, West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard entered the elite list of players who have achieved the milestone of hitting six sixes in an over on the international stage.

Pollard had hit Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya for six 6s in a T20I match in March.

Hence Jaskaran Malhotra is also the fourth batsman to smash six sixes in an over in international cricket.

The USA posted 271-9 in the 50 overs against Papua New Guinea after Jaskaran Malhotra's carnage. (ANI)

