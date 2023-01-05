Usman Khawaja becomes 4th player to score 3rd consecutive Sydney Test century

Sydney [Australia], January 5 (ANI): Australia opener Usman Khawaja has continued his remarkable recent run of form at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) by joining an exclusive list of players to have scored three consecutive centuries at the iconic venue.

Khawaja brought up his 13th Test century and third on the trot at the SCG when he pulled South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada for two runs during the opening session on the second day of the third Test against the Proteas on Thursday.

It means the left-hander has now scored triple figures in three straight Test knocks in Sydney, following centuries in both innings of the Ashes Test against England at the ground at the start of last year.

Just three other players have previously completed that feat, with Australia duo Wally Hammond and Doug Walters and India great VVS Laxman now joined by Khawaja following another century by the Australia veteran, as per ICC.

It completes an astonishing 12 months for Khawaja, who has now scored five Test centuries since returning to the Australia Test fold for that Sydney Test last year.



Khawaja had not played a Test match for his country for almost two and a half years prior to his return against England during the Ashes and was recently revealed as one of the four nominees for the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2022.

The 36-year-old scored a whopping 1080 runs at an average of 67.50 from the 11 matches he featured in last year and is nominated alongside Rabada and England duo Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow for the coveted award.

While Khawaja's latest heroics would not help him win the gong for Test Cricketer of the Year in 2022, his innings is going a long way in ensuring Australia clinch a place at June's ICC World Test Championship final.

Australia currently lead the World Test Championship standings and can book their place in the final with a victory in the ongoing Test against South Africa.

Coming to the match, on the second day and second session of the match, Australia is at 305/2, with Marnus Labuschagne dismissed for 79 and Khawaja (119*) and Steve Smith (86*) unbeaten.

Anrich Nortje has taken two wickets for 39 runs.

Australia currently leads the three-Test match series against Proteas by 2-0. Their next big assignment will be the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in subcontinent conditions, starting from February 9 onwards. (ANI)


