Usman Khawaja in for opening Ashes match: Justin Langer

Melbourne [Australia], July 30 (ANI): Australia head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday confirmed batsman Usman Khawaja will be in the playing XI for the opening match of the Ashes series against England and said pacer James Pattinson is "more than likely" to be in the side.

"Usman Khawaja will definitely be in. He is fit, ready to go, he is playing well," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

Khawaja had suffered a hamstring injury in Australia's game against South Africa in the round-robin stage of the World Cup.

Langer said, "He's a seasoned pro for us, he averages 40-odd in Test cricket, his hammy (hamstring) is good, he's running well, he's passed all the fitness tests so he's ready to go. He'll bat No.3."

Pattinson has not played a Test since February 2016.

"It's a great story isn't it, coming back from where he was as a young bowler, the back surgeries, to more than likely being selected for this Test match, it's a great story," said Langer.

"They've both got a really strong case, and then the fast bowling spots. There's probably three to be fair, Mitch Starc, Peter Siddle and Josh Hazlewood for one spot," he added.

Australia's Ashes squad --

Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

The opening Ashes match will be played at Edgbaston in England from August 1. (ANI)

