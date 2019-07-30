Australia head coach Justin Langer
Australia head coach Justin Langer

Usman Khawaja in for opening Ashes match: Justin Langer

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:33 IST

Melbourne [Australia], July 30 (ANI): Australia head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday confirmed batsman Usman Khawaja will be in the playing XI for the opening match of the Ashes series against England and said pacer James Pattinson is "more than likely" to be in the side.
"Usman Khawaja will definitely be in. He is fit, ready to go, he is playing well," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.
Khawaja had suffered a hamstring injury in Australia's game against South Africa in the round-robin stage of the World Cup.
Langer said, "He's a seasoned pro for us, he averages 40-odd in Test cricket, his hammy (hamstring) is good, he's running well, he's passed all the fitness tests so he's ready to go. He'll bat No.3."
Pattinson has not played a Test since February 2016.
"It's a great story isn't it, coming back from where he was as a young bowler, the back surgeries, to more than likely being selected for this Test match, it's a great story," said Langer.
"They've both got a really strong case, and then the fast bowling spots. There's probably three to be fair, Mitch Starc, Peter Siddle and Josh Hazlewood for one spot," he added.
Australia's Ashes squad --
Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.
The opening Ashes match will be played at Edgbaston in England from August 1. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 19:00 IST

WTC will give context to Test cricket: Faf Du Plessis

Cape Town [South Africa], July 30 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis is excited about the upcoming ICC World Test Championship. He feels that the championship will give proper context to the longest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:14 IST

Anil Kumble believes Morgan will impact the way Irish look at cricket

Dubai [UAE], July 30 (ANI): England World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will be playing in the Euro T20 Slam and former India spinner Anil Kumble feels that Morgan will certainly impact the way Irish look at cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:17 IST

Thiago Alcantara hails Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], July 30 (ANI): Bayern Munich player Thiago Alcantara heaped praises on his former mentor Pep Guardiola saying that the current Manchester City manager has gotten more magical, experienced and tactical with time.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:34 IST

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali to marry this Indian girl

Gujranwala (Punjab) [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Pakistan right-arm pacer Hasan Ali is set to tie the knot with Indian girl Shamia Arzoo on August 20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:33 IST

Idrissa Gueye signs four-year contract with PSG

Paris [France], July 30 (ANI): Idrissa Gueye has signed a four-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday which will keep the midfielder with the club until 30 June 2023.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:13 IST

Tamim Iqbal is getting a bit impatient: Jamie Siddons

London [UK], July 30 (ANI): Former Bangladesh coach Jamie Siddons feels skipper Tamim Iqbal is getting a 'bit impatient' in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:59 IST

Mahela Jayawardena thinks World Test Championship as unique concept

Dubai [UAE], July 30 (ANI): A day after ICC officially launched the World Test Championship, Sri Lankan former batsman Mahela Jayawardena has termed it as a unique concept.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:58 IST

Michael Gough, Joel Wilson newest additions to ICC elite panel of umpires

Dubai [UAE], July 30 (ANI): International Cricket Council on Tuesday named Michael Gough of England and Joel Wilson of the West Indies in the Elite Panel of Umpires for the season 2019-20 following the annual review and selection process.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:14 IST

If we keep winning medals, Hockey will garner admirers in India:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh on Tuesday said that if the team wins laurels for the country, the sport will itself resonate with people and will garner more admirers. He also added that the Indian Hockey Team is confident of qualifying for the 2020 To

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:54 IST

Travis Head thinks he has become bit mature as cricketer

Melbourne [Australia], July 30 (ANI): Australian left-handed batsman Trevis Head who picked in The Ashes squad on Tuesday said he has matured a little bit more as a cricketer as he played a lot more cricket in last 12 months.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:46 IST

WTC is great for Test cricket, says Steve Waugh

Melbourne [Australia], July 30 (ANI): Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh has lent his support towards the World Test Championship (WTC), saying the tournament will be great for Test match cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:32 IST

PV Sindhu withdraws from Thailand Open, Saina to play

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday withdrew her name from the Thailand Open.

Read More
iocl