Usman Khawaja named in Australia squad for Men's Ashes

Sydney [Australia], November 17 (ANI): Australia has named a 15-player squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming summer's Men's Ashes, alongside an extended player list from which an Australia A team will be selected for a tour match against the English Lions.

This Men's Ashes will mark Usman Khawaja and Jhye Richardson comeback in the squad. Khawaja, last in the playing XI during Australia's 2019 tour of England, looks likely to vie for selection in the middle-order against Travis Head, with incumbents Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Cameron Green all looking likely starters.

Chair of selectors George Bailey indicated Marcus Harris would open the batting with David Warner, retaining his spot as the incumbent.

"Marcus has been a consistent run-scorer domestically and had a strong winter further developing his game with Leicestershire. He is a good player who will be looking to build a strong partnership with David Warner at the top of the order," said Bailey as per ICC.

"Travis finished last summer strongly, second only to Cameron Green for runs scored, and has again started the season well. He drives the game forward and can put the opposition under pressure with his ability to score quickly," he added.



Bailey further said that the inclusion of Khawaja in the squad would bring calm, consistent and experienced component to the batting lineup.

"Usman Khawaja has been in great touch. He brings a calm, consistent and experienced component to the batting lineup and is a proven run-scorer at the Test level. He also has the ability to bat across a range of positions in the batting order," said Bailey.

Both Khawaja and Richardson have been in impressive form in Australia's Sheffield Shield competition this year. Khawaja leads the run-scoring in the tournament with 404 runs at 67.33, while Richardson has taken 16 wickets at 12.50.

The Men's Ashes between Australia and England will kick start from December 8 at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins (VC), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Australia A players: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street. (ANI)

