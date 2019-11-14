Usman Khawaja (L) and Peter Siddle (R)
Usman Khawaja (L) and Peter Siddle (R)

Usman Khawaja, Peter Siddle dropped from Australia Test squad for series against Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 09:03 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 14 (ANI): Usman Khawaja and Peter Siddle have been dropped from Australia's Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Pakistan, as national selectors announced the 14-member team on Thursday.
Khawaja was part of the Ashes squad, but he has been overlooked for the first two Tests after scoring just 59 runs at an average of 11.8 in his last five Sheffield Shield matches, cricket.com.au reported.
Cameron Bancroft has been recalled back into the side and he is a part of three specialist openers in the 14-man squad.
David Warner and Joe Burns are the other two opening batters. Marcus Harris has also been dropped from the team.
Earlier in the day, Will Pucovski had pulled out of Australia's Test contention, citing mental health problems.
The selectors have also named a line-up of five fast bowlers for the series against Pakistan. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and James Pattinson have retained their place from the Ashes and they all have been joined by uncapped seamer Michael Neser.
Australia squad for Test Series against Pakistan - Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head (vc), Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.
Australia and Pakistan are slated to play two Tests against each other and the second match of the series would be a day-night Test at Adelaide.
The first match of the series will be played in Brisbane from November 21-25. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:12 IST

India play out 1-1 draw against Afghanistan

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], Nov 14 (ANI): India played out a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers at the Central Republican Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:35 IST

Meeting was productive, shooting issue to look into, says IOA...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra had a productive meeting with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CWF) CEO David Grevemberg and president Louise Martin and discussed the issue of shooting with them on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:42 IST

Rahul Dravid cleared of conflict of interest charges, says DK Jain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Former India cricketer and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid has been cleared of conflict of interest charges by BCCI ethics officer Justice (retd.) D K Jain.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:26 IST

Pakistan announces 21 probables for England women's ODIs, T20Is

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 14 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced 21 probables for the ODI and T20I series against England, which is to be held in Malaysia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:08 IST

Happy with outcome of discussion with CWF delegation on shooting...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju is happy with the outcome after meeting the members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and a delegation of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:21 IST

Brave decision of Bangladesh to bat first after winning toss, says Ashwin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): India bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Bangladesh's "very very brave" decision to bat after winning the toss in the first Test match here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:17 IST

Hong Kong Open: Sindhu, Kashyap knocked out

Hong Kong, Nov 14 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and Parupalli Kashyap were knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after losing their respective matches on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:28 IST

Ajinkya Rahane traded to Delhi Capitals by Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals' Ajinkya Rahane was traded to Delhi Capitals for the next edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:26 IST

Jack Leach signs two-year contract extension with Somerset

Taunton [UK], Nov 14 (ANI): England spinner Jack Leach on Thursday signed a two-year contract extension with Somerset that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022 season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:25 IST

India announces Davis Cup squad against Pakistan tie; Rohan...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): All Indian Tennis Association (AITA) on Thursday announced an unprecedented eight-member squad for the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:24 IST

Message from Jurgen Klopp gave a 'boost' to Harry Wilson

Liverpool [UK], Nov 14 (ANI): Receiving a message from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave Bournemouth's Harry Wilson a boost.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:23 IST

DSport to broadcast I-League 2019-20 season

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed a three-year deal with Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Ltd. to broadcast the I-League 2019-20 season on DSport.

Read More
iocl