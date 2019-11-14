Usman Khawaja, Peter Siddle dropped from Australia Test squad for series against Pakistan

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 14 (ANI): Usman Khawaja and Peter Siddle have been dropped from Australia's Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Pakistan, as national selectors announced the 14-member team on Thursday.

Khawaja was part of the Ashes squad, but he has been overlooked for the first two Tests after scoring just 59 runs at an average of 11.8 in his last five Sheffield Shield matches, cricket.com.au reported.

Cameron Bancroft has been recalled back into the side and he is a part of three specialist openers in the 14-man squad.

David Warner and Joe Burns are the other two opening batters. Marcus Harris has also been dropped from the team.

Earlier in the day, Will Pucovski had pulled out of Australia's Test contention, citing mental health problems.

The selectors have also named a line-up of five fast bowlers for the series against Pakistan. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and James Pattinson have retained their place from the Ashes and they all have been joined by uncapped seamer Michael Neser.

Australia squad for Test Series against Pakistan - Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head (vc), Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

Australia and Pakistan are slated to play two Tests against each other and the second match of the series would be a day-night Test at Adelaide.

The first match of the series will be played in Brisbane from November 21-25. (ANI)

