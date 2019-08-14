Representative image
Uttarakhand gets full member status in BCCI

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:04 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Committee of Administrators (CoA) have granted the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) full BCCI membership.
"Cricket Association of Uttarakhand has just been inducted as member association and as a full member and accordingly COA will be communicating amendments required in their constitution," a CoA statement said.
The association has also been asked to appoint an electoral officer and conduct elections in accordance with the approved constitution by September 14. (ANI)

AITA wants Davis Cup venue to be shifted from Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Amid tension between India and Pakistan after the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, All India Tennis Association (AITA) has written a letter to International Tennis Federation (ITF) to shift the Davis Cup venue from Pakistan o

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:50 IST

You can't replace Eden Hazard: Frank Lampard

Leeds [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): English club Chelsea's manager Frank Lampard believes that midfielder Eden Hazard is irreplaceable in the team as he is at the best form of his career.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:02 IST

Istanbul gears up for UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea

Atlanta [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): As English football clubs Liverpool and Chelsea get ready to lock horns in the UEFA Super Cup, Istanbul is leaving no stone unturned to be perfect hosts for the English fans.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:05 IST

August 14, 1990: World witnessed Sachin Tendulkar's #MaidenCentury

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): It was on August 14, 1990, when former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as "Master Blaster" made his presence felt on the field when he scored his first ton in  International cricket.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:00 IST

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli 27 runs away from creating partnership record

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): When India and West Indies step out on the field to play the final ODI of the three-match series, captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma would look to create another record for the Men in Blue.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:37 IST

Lampard, Klopp welcome appointment of female referee for UEFA Super Cup

Leeds [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): As Liverpool and Chelsea get ready to lock horns in the UEFA Super Cup, managers of both clubs, Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) and Frank Lampard (Chelsea) welcomed the appointment of female referee Stephanie Frappart for the match.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:28 IST

Dale Steyn takes a dig at Cricket South Africa's selectors

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): After being excluded from South Africa's T20I squad for the upcoming series against India, pacer Dale Steyn took a jibe at Cricket South Africa's (CSA) selectors, saying he made himself available for selection, but the selectors missed his number.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:03 IST

We continue to miss key points in matches, says Carlos Brathwaite

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 14 (ANI): As West Indies and India get ready to face each other in the final ODI of the three-match series, Windies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite said that the side is continuing to miss the key points in matches, and the team needs to improve on that front

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:01 IST

Want to play positive cricket and win matches for team, says Rishabh Pant

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 14 (ANI): On the eve of the final ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies, Men in Blue's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said that he just wants to play a positive brand of cricket.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:45 IST

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates hockey academy in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar [Odisha], Aug 13 (ANI): Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, here on Tuesday inaugurated a high-performance hockey centre -- Naval Tata Hockey Academy (NTHA) -- to groom the sports talent in the state.
Patnaik expressed that this newly opened centre will produce young Olympian

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:30 IST

We have some new plans: Dimuth Karunaratne ahead of first Test

London [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said that they have 'new plans' in place.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:45 IST

Moeen Ali takes a break from cricket

Worcestershire [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): England player Moeen Ali is going to take a break from the game, confirmed Worcestershire First Team Coach Alex Gidman on Tuesday.

