Uttarakhand gets full member status in BCCI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Committee of Administrators (CoA) have granted the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) full BCCI membership.
"Cricket Association of Uttarakhand has just been inducted as member association and as a full member and accordingly COA will be communicating amendments required in their constitution," a CoA statement said.
The association has also been asked to appoint an electoral officer and conduct elections in accordance with the approved constitution by September 14. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:04 IST
