Uttarakhand Police post tweet on Kohli's dismissal to raise driving awareness

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police on Friday used the example of India skipper Virat Kohli's dismissal against England in the first T20I to raise driving awareness.

In the match, Kohli got out on a duck in an attempt to add quick runs to the scoreboard. Kohli was caught by Chris Jordan off Adil Rashid's delivery in the third over and with this, India was reduced to 3/2.

"A helmet is not enough! It is necessary to drive in full consciousness or else you can get out on zero just like Kohli," Uttarakhand Police's official Twitter handle wrote.



England secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over India in the first T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The visitors delivered an all-round performance in the match and completely outplayed their opponents.

With this victory, the Eoin Morgan-led side has gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After being asked to bat first, India only managed to score 124 runs from the allotted 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer (67) smashed a sensational half-century to rescue India from early blows but England kept taking wickets at regular intervals to restrict the hosts to 124/7.

Chasing a target of 125 runs, England witnessed a brilliant start with both openers, Jos Buttler and Jason Roy, scoring regular boundaries. From England, Roy was the highest run-getter with 49 runs. England chased down the target with 27 balls remaining. (ANI)

