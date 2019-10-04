Rajasthan Cricket Association President Vaibhav Gehlot (Photo/ Vaibhav Gehlot Twitter)
Rajasthan Cricket Association President Vaibhav Gehlot (Photo/ Vaibhav Gehlot Twitter)

Vaibhav Gehlot elected as president of Rajasthan Cricket Association

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, on Friday was elected as the president of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).
After being elected as the chief of the organisation, Vaibhav said that his aim will be to help youngsters who have an interest in cricket.
"Now that I have won the elections, I will take everyone with me to work towards the development of cricket in Rajasthan.... Our aim will be to help youngsters who have an interest in cricket and want to move ahead in the game," Vaibhav Gehlot told reporters.
Vaibhav also stated: "I assure you that I will always encourage Rajasthan's cricket-lovers and will move ahead keeping together everybody who is associated with cricket."
Earlier in the Lok Sabha elections, Vaibhav had unsuccessfully contested from Jodhpur parliamentary constituency. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:07 IST

India women's hockey team held to 2-2 draw by Great Britain

Marlow [UK], Oct 4 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team on Friday was held to a 2-2 draw by Great Britain in the side's last match of the side's tour of England.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:05 IST

Vizag Test: Elgar, de Kock script South Africa's fightback on day three

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock's knocks of 160 and 111 respectively ensured South Africa's fightback on day three of the first Test match against India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:15 IST

Ravindra Jadeja becomes quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:01 IST

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya included in Target Olympic Podium Scheme

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday included wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:58 IST

Indian team assembles in Guwahati for preparatory camp ahead of...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Ahead of India's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bangladesh, the team on Friday assembled here for a preparatory camp.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:05 IST

Shafali Verma vouches for equal opportunities for girls

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma had to trim her and fight for a chance to play cricket, now after making her debut she has questioned the discrimination against girls and batted for an equal chance for females in all fields.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:05 IST

Wijnaldum 'not really surprised' with Liverpool's prefect start...

Liverpool [UK], Oct 4 (ANI): Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum says "he is not really surprised" with his club's perfect start in the Premier League saying that he knew that his team could do it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:15 IST

Salwa Eid Naser creates history, becomes first Asian to win...

Doha [Qatar], Oct 4 (ANI): Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser on Friday became the third-fastest female 400m runner in history after completing the sprint in 48.14 seconds in the ongoing World Athletics Championships.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:43 IST

Afghanistan Cricket Board appoints Andy Moles as Director of Cricket

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday appointed Andy Moles as their Director of Cricket and Chief Selector.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:38 IST

Alyssa Healy expresses confidence ahead of ODI series against Sri Lanka

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 4 (ANI): Australia batter Alyssa Healy expressed her confidence ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka saying that her team has been 'really consistent' in the format.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 08:47 IST

Australia's 23-man squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers announced

Sydney [Australia], Oct 4 (ANI): Australia men's national football team's coach Graham Arnold on Friday announced a 23-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Nepal and Chinese Taipei.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 07:59 IST

Mark Coles steps down as Pakistan women head coach

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 4 (ANI): Pakistan women head coach Mark Coles on Thursday stepped down from his positing due to family responsibilities.

Read More
iocl