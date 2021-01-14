Vaughan feels Alex Hales deserves 'another chance' in England's T20I squad

Canberra [Australia], January 14 (ANI): Former skipper Michael Vaughan feels swashbuckling batsman Alex Hales, who is currently playing for Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), deserves another chance in the England T20I squad.

Hales was axed from England's (eventual winners) 50-over World Cup squad for failing a second test for use of recreational drug. The wicket-keeper batsman last played for England in March 2019 prior to the ICC World Cup. The 32-year-old cricketer, who is one of the two batsmen to smash a ton in T20Is for England, has been in great form.

In the Sydney derby on Wednesday, Hales smashed 54 runs from 33 balls in a losing cause, however, Vaughan was impressed with the batsman's show which included five fours and three glorious sixes.

"Time is a great healer & @AlexHales1 deserves another chance if a place comes available in the England T20 team," Vaughan tweeted.

In the match, Josh Philippe's 64 from 36 balls overshadowed Hales' effort as Sydney Sixers defeated the Thunder by five wickets in a rain-affected encounter.



Chasing 129 to win from 14 overs under the Duckworth Lewis method, Philippe smashed seven fours and two sixes including 23 from the second over.

The knock took Philippe to the top of the run-scorers' list with 337. Hales has scored 323 runs in 10 games this season and is the second leading run-scorer in the ongoing tenth season of BBL behind Philippe.

Last year, England speedster Chris Woakes had said that compatriot Hales, who was axed from the World Cup squad last summer, deserves a "second chance."

Woakes acknowledged that Hales remains a "world-class player" and admitted that he would be happy if Hales is back in the England squad.

"I don't 100 per cent know what will happen but I'd be happy to see Alex back in England colours. I would imagine the majority would have the kind of views I have given," ESPNcricinfo quoted Woakes as saying.

"People deserve a second chance, as long as they've gone away and worked on a few things. I don't know why anyone would see that any differently," he had added.

Hales, who has played 60 T20Is was a member of the England side that reached the final of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016 in India. Hales had been a key cog in the batting wheel of England side in the past few years especially after the 2015 ICC World Cup. (ANI)

