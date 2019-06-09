Former England player Michael Vaughan
Vaughan picks his six J's for Ashes series

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 13:57 IST

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Former England player Michael Vaughan is impressed with his team's performance in the ongoing World Cup and has taken no time to pick his six J's for the forthcoming Ashes series.
Vaughan picked six players from the team whose names start from the alphabet 'J', namely: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, James Vince, and Jason Roy to play in the upcoming Ashes series against Australia.
"J Root,J Bairstow,J Buttler,J Archer,J vince & J Roy should all play in the #Ashes me thinks .... Anymore Js I have missed !!!!," Vaughan tweeted.
All the six players mentioned above are there in the England squad playing in the premier tournament and most of them have contributed substantially in the quadrennial tournament as England won two matches out of three.
Jason Roy and Joe Root smashed their respective half-centuries in the opening match of the World Cup to help their side post a total of 311 runs. Whereas, Jofra Archer, in the same match, clinched three wickets and gave away just 28 runs in his seven overs to help his side restrict opponents South Africa to just 207 runs.
In the second match, Jos Buttler and Joe Root hammered their tons but lost the match at the hands of Pakistan, who posted a target of 349 runs, by 14 runs.
In their recently clash against Bangladesh, England posted their highest ever total of 386 runs in the World Cup, thanks to Jason Roy's knock of 153 runs while Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler contributed their bit by scoring 51 and 64 runs respectively. Jofra Archer replicated his first match performance and took three wickets in the match while conceding just 29 runs in his 8.5 overs as the English side registered a ginormous 106-run victory over Bangladesh.
James Vince has not played a match in the tournament so far. However, Vaughan expressed his confidence in the 28-year old batsman which could be based on his past performances.
The Ashes series will commence from August 1, after the conclusion of World Cup. (ANI)

iocl