Velocity batters played really well: Atapattu after defeat

Sharjah [UAE], November 5 (ANI): After suffering a defeat against Velocity, Supernovas' Chamari Atapattu said their opponents' batters played really well to chase down the target.

Velocity defeated Supernovas by five wickets after successfully chasing the target of 127 runs in the Women's T20 Challenge here on Wednesday.

"We have experienced bowling line-up. But Velocity batters played really good cricket today," Atapattu said during the post-match press conference.



She also said: "We targeted 145-150, it is a good score on this wicket but we lost a couple of wickets early," Atapattu said.

Atapattu, who played a knock of 44 runs, said she is happy with her performance.

"My preparation is pretty good, I played a lot of cricket in Sri Lanka and I played with the boys. I worked hard in the nets. I am really happy about my performance. Unfortunately, I got out a bit early. Otherwise, I would have had scored more runs," she said. (ANI)

