Venkatesh Iyer's positivity rubbed onto me during first T20I, says Suryakumar Yadav

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 17 (ANI): India batter Suryakumar Yadav said that Venkatesh Iyer's positivity was great to see and the positive energy rubbed onto him during the chase against West Indies in the first T20I.

Ravi Bishnoi's two-wicket haul was backed up by quality knocks by Rohit Sharma (40) and Suryakumar Yadav (34*) as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. In the end, Suryakumar (34*) and Venkatesh Iyer (24*) ensured that India register a six-wicket win with seven balls to spare.

"I think when Venkatesh Iyer came into bat, the way he came to bat, his positivity was completely different, that passed onto me. He started his innings with a boundary, I felt it was the perfect platform for both of us to finish the game," said Suryakumar while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.



Talking about his own innings, Suryakumar Yadav said: "I think it was very important for me to stay till the end and win the game for my side. I have been in these situations many times, I used to get out earlier, and then I used to feel bad. I think the situation was perfect and I just needed to raise my hand and bail the side out. It happened, very happy to be on the winning side."

When asked about Rohit Sharma's positive approach to batting, the right-handed batter said: "The entire world is watching how he is a class player. He has played for many years for India, he is just batting in the same manner he always has. When he bats in the powerplay, if his timing is right then he tries to accumulate as many runs as he can in the first six overs."

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat as he played a knock of 61 runs to help West Indies post 157/7. For India, Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel returned with two wickets each.

"It was a good opportunity for Bishnoi to be playing against one of the best teams in T20I cricket, he responded really well, the way he bowled and backed himself, there was dew and it was not easy for spinners to grip the ball. He executed everything really well, when he was under pressure, he came back with his best ball. I think it was a perfect debut for Ravi Bishnoi and I am very happy for him," said Suryakumar Yadav.

With this win, India has gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and the second T20I will now be played on Friday at the same venue. (ANI)

