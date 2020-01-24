Venkatesh Prasad applies for national selector's post

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has applied for the post of national selector, sources in the BCCI confirmed on Friday.

Prasad has been the bowling coach for the Indian team in the past. The pacer also represented India in 33 Tests and managed to take 96 wickets. He was considered as a lethal pacer along with Javagal Srinath.

Former pacer Ajit Agarkar has also applied for the national selector's post.

The BCCI on January 18 had disclosed that they are in search of national selectors and had invited applications.

The board in a statement invited applications for the two national selectors (senior men), five national selectors (senior women), and two national selectors (junior men).

The eligibility criteria for senior men selectors are that candidates applying for the post should have played 7 Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches.

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that the new selection committee will be formed after picking the Indian side for the New Zealand tour.

Currently, the five-member selection committee is headed by MSK Prasad and includes Devang Gandhi, Sharandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjpe, and Gagan Khoda. (ANI)

