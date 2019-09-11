Representative image
Venue for India-Bangladesh U-23 series shifted to Lucknow

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:24 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The venue for the five-match ODI series between India U-23 and Bangladesh U-23 has been shifted from Raipur to Lucknow.
Raipur has been witnessing incessant rain from the past few days which prompted a change in the venue selection.
The Indian team will be led by Priyam Garg while two wicket-keepers have been included in the squad.
India squad for U-23 series against Bangladesh is -- Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Madhav Kaushik, B R Sharath (wk), Samarth Vyas, Aryan Juyal (wk), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Kumar Suraj, Atit Seth, Shubhang Hegde, Hrithik Shokeen, Dhrushant Soni, Arshdeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Harpreet Brar.
The series is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final match will be played on September 27. (ANI)

