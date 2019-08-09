Representative Image
Representative Image

Venues interchanged for second, third India-South Africa Test

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:17 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 9 (ANI): The venues for the second and third Test between India and South Africa series have been interchanged.
Now, the second Test between India and South Africa will be played in Pune while the third Test will be hosted by Ranchi.
Earlier, the second Test was scheduled in Ranchi from October 10 to 14, while the third was to be played from October 19 to 23 in Pune by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
According to reports, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) accepted the state board's request, swapping the venues of the last two Tests, ICC reported.
The dates of the second Test is clashing with a 'Durga Pooja' festival, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association had reportedly requested the board to make the change.
South Africa will tour India to play three T20Is and as many Tests between 15 September and 23 October.
The first T20I will be played at Dharmshala on September 15 while the first Test is scheduled at Visakhapatnam from October 2 to 6. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:58 IST

Guyana ODI: Match between India and Windies abandoned

Guyana [West Indies], Aug 9 (ANI): The first ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies was abandoned due to rain on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:58 IST

Guyana ODI: Wet-outfield stops play, Kohli puts on dancing shoes

Guyana [West Indies], Aug 8 (ANI): As wet-outfield continued to delay the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies, Indian skipper Virat Kohli found a way to pass time as he put on his dancing shoes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:00 IST

Congrats on an amazing career: AB de Villiers to Hashim Amla

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): After the decision of South African batsman Hashim Amla to retire from all forms of international cricket, former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers lauded the player on an amazing career, saying that Amla was one of the best players in the world.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:55 IST

Leroy Sane to undergo surgery

Manchester [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Manchester City on Thursday confirmed that Leroy Sane has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will undergo surgery.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:53 IST

Pep Guardiola a big reason for me to join Manchester City: Joao Cancelo

Leeds [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Manchester City's new signing Joao Cancelo said that manager Pep Guardiola was a 'big reason' for him joining the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:19 IST

Inter Milan confirms signing Romelu Lukaku

Milan [Italy], Aug 8 (ANI): Italian football club Inter Milan on Thursday confirmed the signing of Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:17 IST

Brighton and Hove Albion complete transfer of Aaron Mooy

Brighton [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Brighton and Hove Albion have brought Aaron Mooy to the club on a one-year loan deal from Huddersfield.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:10 IST

Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 8 (ANI): South African batsman Hashim Amla on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:48 IST

Ismaila Sarr signs five-year deal at Watford

Watford [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Watford on Thursday confirmed that Ismaila Sarr has agreed to a five-year contract with the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:46 IST

Guyana ODI: India win toss, elect to bowl first against Windies

Guyana [West Indies], Aug 8 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the first ODI here at the Providence Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:45 IST

Kane Williamson celebrates birthday with Sri Lankan fans

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson turned 29 on Thursday and the Sri Lankan fans had a special way to engage with the cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:09 IST

Zimbabwe Cricket governing body to be reinstated

London [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket's governing body will be reinstated as Zimbabwe's Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has decided to reverse its decision following a court order.

Read More
iocl